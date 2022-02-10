The temporary York Place stop has been permanently closed, which will allow workers to connect the current line to the Trams to Newhaven track.

St Andrew Square and Princes Street stops have been temporarily closed, and will remain so until April, when the York Place stop removal works are completed.

While there will be no dedicated replacement bus service during this period, customers with tram tickets, Ridacards, and valid Concessionary cards will be able to use Lothian bus services 3, 4, 12, 25, 26, 31, 33, and 44 to link with the tram at West End.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “We are aware that the closure, and temporary suspension of services to Princes Street and St Andrew Square may cause inconvenience to some customers, so these works have been scheduled during the quietest time of the year and well ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the city.”

The Trams to Newhaven project will connect Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place.

The project faced a 13 week set back due to issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it is still on track for completion in spring 2023.

According to Edinburgh Council, more than 60% of track has been laid and 85% percent of necessary diversions have been carried out.

