A fallen tree on the overhead wires at Bishopbriggs has left a number of trains unable to move, with other services facing delays.

Services to and from Edinburgh from Glasgow also face delays as a result of the extreme weather.

The 22:15 from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street has been cancelled, while the 21:53 train from Queen Street to Waverley is expected to leave at 22:43.

Scotrail tweeted: “We can't run any trains in or out of Glasgow Queen St due to a fallen tree on the overhead wires at Bishopbriggs, which has left a number of trains unable to move.”

Lower level services are still running.

Trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick to Dunbar have been cancelled until the end of the day, while trains between Aberdeen and Inverness are currently cancelled.

A number of services have been disrupted.

Trains are also unable to pass through Kirkcaldy due to a downed electricity cable, whilst a fallen tree is preventing Scotrail from running trains on the Balloch line.

Services are only going as far as Dumbarton Central.

The east coast line between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed and the North Berwick line have also been closed due to the weather, but the west coast mainline remains open for cross-border travel.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said the forecaster didn’t “issue red warnings lightly” and warned people to stay away from the affected area.

“People need to recognise, really, that we don’t issue red warnings lightly so, therefore, when we do, we feel that there is a much higher threat of risk,” he said.

“We urge people, obviously, to take action as a result of that and that action in this case is probably don’t go to the coast.”