Tributes paid to grandfather killed in West Lothian crash

A PENSIONER who died in a crash in West Lothian will be “deeply missed by all who knew him”, his family have said.

Ian Wightman, from Prestonpans, was found unconscious in his Ford B-Max car adjacent to the M9 near Linlithgow at around 1.10am on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old was described as having had a passion for motorbiking and the works of Robert Burns.

His family said in a statement: “Ian’s sons, Graeme, Neil, Ewan and his entire family are shocked and saddened by the tragic accident which took him from us on Wednesday. He will be deeply missed by his entire family and all who knew him.”