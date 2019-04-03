Two-car collision in Currie causes delays city bound

Have your say

Commuters have experienced delays in the south west of the city owing to a car crash.

Police Scotland were called to the junction of Lanark Road West and Curriehill Road at 7.45am.

Two cars were involved - a Renualt Clio and a Toyota Aygo - resulting in slow traffic city bound, before Dolphin Avenue and Curriehill Road.

There are no serious injuries to report.

