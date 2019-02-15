Two-car crash in East Lothian causes vehicle fire

Have your say

Two cars have collided in an East Lothian town this afternoon, with one of the vehicles subsequently catching fire.

Emergency services were called to the crash on West Links Road, Gullane, at about 1:05pm.

Two cars have collided in Gullane this afternoon. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

A police spokesman said: “There does not appear to be any serious injuries but the road is currently blocked because one of the vehicles may have caught fire.”

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that two fire appliances were sent to the scene.

