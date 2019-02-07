Two-car crash on M8 causing delays on outskirts of West Lothian

Have your say

Police and the ambulance service are attending a two-car crash on an overbridge across the M8 on the outskirts of West Lothian

The collision happened on the eastbound side of the motorway by junction 5, between Shotts and Harthill, shortly before 2pm.

Police and the ambulance service have attended. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said a slip road off the motorway has been closed because of the crash.

Details of injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland tweeted earlier that both the eastbound and westbound off-slips were closed.

