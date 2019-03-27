Two cars crash on A71 at East Calder

Two cars have been involved in a collision in West Lothian.
Police Scotland were called to the A71, just before Camps Road, at 2.10pm today.
A spokesperson for the force said there were no serious injuries to report.
Drivers were warned to take care on approach to the scene.
