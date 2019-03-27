Two cars crash on A71 at Wilkieston

Two cars have been involved in a collision in West Lothian.

Police Scotland were called to Wilkieston at 2.10pm today.

A spokesperson for the force said there were no serious injuries to report.

Drivers were warned to take care on approach to the scene.

