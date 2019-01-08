Two dead and four injured after car and bus collide in horror crash near Bathgate

Have your say

A collision between a bus and car near Bathgate has resulted in the death of an elderly couple and left a further four people injured.

Emergency services raced to the scene on the B792 near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout at Torphichen at around 12.55pm yesterday afternoon after reports of a crash.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a small single decker bus, understood to be an E&M Horsburgh coach, collided, resulting in the elderly occupants of the Corsa sustaining serious injuries.

The male driver, aged 78 and his 79-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver of the bus was taken to hospital along with two male passengers, aged 54 and 55 and a 78-year-old female passenger.

All sustained non-serious or life threatening injuries. A further female passenger, aged 74, was uninjured.

A spokeswoman for E&M Horsburgh declined to comment when approached yesterday.

An air ambulance was among the vehicles that attended the crash alongside special paramedic operations team and the Emergency Medical Retrieval Service.

Three of the injured were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two others to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Road Policing Unit in Livingston said: “Tragically this incident has resulted in the occupants of the car sustaining a number of injuries from which they could not recover and our sympathies are with their family at this time.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police immediately.

“Any motorists who were on the road at the time and may have relevant dash-cam footage, should also get in touch.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1248 hours to attend an incident in Bathgate.”

“We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a Patient Transport Vehicle, an air ambulance, our Emergency Medical Retrieval Service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.”

The road remained closed last night.