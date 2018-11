Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital this morning following a crash on the Capital's Milton Road.

Emergency services were called to the two-car accident at about 9.50am.

A police spokeswoman said the drivers were taken to hospital by road ambulance for treatment, although the severity of their injuries is not known.

The spokeswoman said the road was fully closed until about 10.45am, when it reopened to one lane.

The road was fully reopened at about 11.40am.