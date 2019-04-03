Two-vehicle collision in Edinburgh’s West End

Have your say

A car and a lorry have been involved in a collision on Edinburgh’s Semple Street

Police Scotland were called to the scene at 10am.

It is understood there were no serious injuries.

Traffic was heavily affected with the right hand lane blocked at the Morrison Street junction.

The incident was over shortly after 10.45am.

Nearby, a power fault has caused failure of the Tollcross junction traffic lights.

Traffic management is expected later in the day to allow for cable repairs.

