He said fully-vaccinated passengers will not need to take a pre-departure test before returning to England from non-red list countries from Monday October 4.

The day two PCR test required after arrival will also be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test from the end of October, in time for school half-term breaks south of the Border.

Mr Shapps said the changes were part of a new “simplified system”.

The last changes to the travel list came into force on August 30. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It would “replace the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority”.

It will be known as “red list and rest of world”.

Mr Shapps also announced eight countries and territories would be taken off the red list from 4am next Wednesday - Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm whether it will follow suit with the changes as it has after previous UK Government travel list updates.

However, AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, said it had been urging the changes for months.

Chief executive Derek Provan said the traffic light system had been costly, complicated, ineffective and “extremely damaging” to aviation.

The changes prompted warnings that holiday prices would rise next year.

Mike Owens, a global sales trader at investment bank Saxo Markets, said: "Airlines have been working hard to restore flight capacity, with Ryanair and Wizz having recently reached 2019 levels – this should help keep ticket prices low for the rest of the year.

"However, the industry is anticipating very strong demand for Easter and summer 2022, which could see the cost of travel rise."

Mr Shapps said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system.

"One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.

“Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than 8 in 10 adults vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape.”

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said: “The easing of travel restrictions is a good step forward.

"By reducing complexity and the cost of testing, this should encourage more people to travel this winter and allow airports to see a further uplift in passenger numbers.”

However, she said it still meant “a more onerous approach to travel than our European competitors”.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, which represents carriers, said: “This is a positive step which moves us much closer to the reopening of UK aviation and provides greater reassurance to passengers desperate to travel.

However, he added: “The insistence on keeping day two testing still leaves us as an outlier across Europe, given most EU countries long ago removed this as a requirement for vaccinated passengers, and it is unclear why the UK has chosen to remain a special case.

"Until all restrictions are removed for the fully vaccinated, the recovery can never be complete.”

Today’s announcement follows the last changes which took effect on August 30 which added Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland to the green “traffic light” list, where travellers do not have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

However, Montenegro and Thailand were added to the red list, where travellers have to pay to stay in quarantine hotels for ten days after arrival.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, which represents travel agents, today urged a “speedy” announcement from the Scottish Government to simplify the system.

President Joanne Dooey said: “If the traffic lights system is simplified, then, at last, the UK can release the handbrake on travel.

"The traffic light system ought to have been simple, but the endlessly-changing meanings of the traffic lights and the additions of sub categories meant that no one could keep up with the constant modifications and variations.

"Traveller confidence has been at rock bottom.

"Simplifying this into red and green will be a far better system for UK travellers.

"We would like to see the PCR test replaced by lateral flow, with those testing positing at this stage having a PCR test which can then be used for sequencing to identify any emerging variant.

"We need them to make this announcement now so that hard working Scots have time to book holidays for the October schools’ break.”

