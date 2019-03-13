Vintage buses to hit the streets of Edinburgh once more

They were once regular sights on the streets of the Capital - and are to come back to life for one day only.

Lothian Buses is bringing out three of its most celebrated vintage vehicles - the Daimler CVG6, Volvo Olympian and Lelyand Atlantean - on Saturday, April 13.

As part of its centenary celebrations, the Easter Vintage Running Day will operate on the service 5 route - between Morningside and Brunstane.

Passers-by and customers will get the opportunity to see and travel on the vintage fleet.

