Watch as water erupts from fire hydrant on Edinburgh street

An Edinburgh street was soaked after a window cleaning company accidently triggered a fire hydrant this morning.

The burst was seen in Riego Street near Lothian Road, with a large pool of water forming on the ground.

A Scottish Water spokesman said engineers were made aware of the incident and have fixed the leak.

The spokesman confirmed that a window cleaning company had accidentally switched on the fire hydrant.

Videos and pictures were posted on social media to highlight the issue.

One tweeter, Scott Macdonald, wrote: “Hi @scottish_water There appears to be a rather dramatic issue with a fire hydrant on Riego Street in Edinburgh.

“It’s quite impressive, and pretty in its way, but I’m not sure if you’ve been alerted!”

