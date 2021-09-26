Watch: Unique time-lapse video shows ship leaving Port of Leith
Unique footage has been released which shows the route a ship must navigate as it departs from Leith.
A time-lapse video shared by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) makes for fascinating viewing as the NLV Pole Star makes its way through the port.
The vessel is a lighthouse tender run by the NLB, the body responsible for the operation of lighthouses and marine navigation aids around the coasts of Scotland and the Isle of Man.
Pole Star was completed in 2000 by Ferguson Shipbuilders on the River Clyde.
The NLB published the footage on Facebook and wrote: “Our vessel Pole Star departing Leith at 7am yesterday.
“Thank you to 2nd Officer Murdo for this great time-lapse video.”
It was announced in July that the NLB had embarked on a project to replace the NLV Pole Star after more than two decades in service.
The ship is nearing the end of a career, with a new-build target in-service date of September 2024.