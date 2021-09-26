Watch: Unique time-lapse video shows ship leaving Port of Leith

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A time-lapse video shared by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) makes for fascinating viewing as the NLV Pole Star makes its way through the port.

The vessel is a lighthouse tender run by the NLB, the body responsible for the operation of lighthouses and marine navigation aids around the coasts of Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NLV Pole Star left Forth Ports Leith on Saturday morning. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Pole Star was completed in 2000 by Ferguson Shipbuilders on the River Clyde.

The NLB published the footage on Facebook and wrote: “Our vessel Pole Star departing Leith at 7am yesterday.

“Thank you to 2nd Officer Murdo for this great time-lapse video.”

It was announced in July that the NLB had embarked on a project to replace the NLV Pole Star after more than two decades in service.

The ship is nearing the end of a career, with a new-build target in-service date of September 2024.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.