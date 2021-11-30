10-year-old Lhasa Apso Kyi was tragically struck on Rowan Terrace near the Mill Centre in Blackburn in Bathgate on Saturday.

Doreen Richardson’s husband David, 63, was walking their 10-year-old Lhasa Apso Kyi when a red car came ‘flying along the road’ and struck the dog as they were about to cross the road.

“He doesn’t know how it missed him but it hit the dog and the driver didn’t even brake.

"The only good thing is he didn’t suffer,” said 62-year-old Doreen Richardson, devastated by the loss of her dog.

The couple went straight to the vet but sadly their dog had passed away.

Describing her dog as good-natured, friendly, stubborn and loyal, Ms Richardson said that she has been left heartbroken: “He was our world.

“Our kids are adults and they’ve all got families but he was our wean. I’m absolutely devastated.”

As the secretary for Blackburn Community Council, Ms Richardson commented that the community have ‘fought with the council for years’ over making Rowan Terrace a safer place for the public.

“We’ve pleaded to get speed bumps but they’ve never given us those.

“I kept saying there will need to be a fatality until something is done.”

Last year, Ms Richardson’s next door neighbour’s cat was knocked down and killed on the same road.

Ms Richardson said: “They used to have races at night. We told the police and everything but nothing happened.”

Ms Richardson described the driver as a young male who was seen on their mobile phone by witnesses.

It is believed he was driving a red car, either a Nissan Note or similar with either a number 57 or 59 private registration plate.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson commented that any complaints of this nature are normally investigated.

Police Scotland confirmed that the matter was reported to the police at around 11.50am on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report a dog had been struck by a vehicle on Rowan Terrace, Blackburn.

"The dog died and enquiries are ongoing.”

