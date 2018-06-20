What are the options for Leith Walk tram development?

A number of options have been proposed for the development of a tram route on Leith Walk.
Here are all the options for Leith Walk between Pilrig Street and Foot of the Walk.
Option 2A
A dedicated lane in either direction for trams, alongside a lane in each direction for other traffic
The tram lanes would be segregated by a central reservation with overhead wires for the trams
A dedicated cycle lane on each side of the road
Footways of 2m and 2.19m on either side of Leith Walk
Option 2B
Smaller central reservation between the tram lanes
Dedicated lanes for trams and two other lanes for vehicles
Tram wires would need to be placed on pavements or onto buildings
1.89 and 2.30m footways
Dedicated cycle lanes on each side of the road
Option 3A
Shared lanes for transport and trams
One dedicated cycle corridor for cyclists in both directions on one side of the road
Central reservation with overhead tram wires
Option 3B
Shared lanes for transport and trams
Dedicated cycle lanes on each side of the road
Central reservation with overhead tram wires
Footways 4.79 and 5.20 wide on either side of the road