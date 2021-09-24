Tucked away from the city centre, Leith is like its own mini-city in and of itself. While parking in central Edinburgh can be a nightmare at the best of times, with high charges, steep hills, and cobbled streets posing a challenge to the most seasoned drivers, Leith makes it far easier to park up.

Whether you’re looking to explore Leith itself or want a relaxed parking spot to commute to the city centre from, Leith is the one of the best places to park in Edinburgh.

Here’s all you need to know about where to park in Leith.

Is there free parking in Leith?

Many streets in Leith have survived the recent changes to Edinburgh’s parking zones, which means there is more free parking available than in the city centre. However, that also means that there’s a lot of competition for these free parking zones.

Ordinarily, you can pay as much as £5.30 an hour to park in the very centre of the capital. Even further out, on the border with Leith, parking will cost you £6.50 for a full day.

If you drive just a little further out, however, you can find a place to park your car for free, leaving you free to explore the city without racking up huge parking charges.

From roughly a third of the way down Leith Walk, anywhere south of London Road, the usual parking restrictions no longer apply. Some of the most popular spots are the various roads that criss-cross out from Leith Links, including Wellington Place, Duncan Place, and Vanburgh Place.

Even closer to the shops and restaurants dotted around the Shore, you can still find limited free parking on some of the cobbled roads that lead down to the water. Watch out for signs warning that some spaces are for permit holders, however. Some of these spaces are reserved for residents on these streets.

You won’t have to pay a penny for on-street parking at any of these locations, so you can amble across Leith Links, stroll down to the Shore, or get the bus into town for as long as you like.

Where can I park in Leith?

Other than the free on-street parking, there are also plenty of car park options as well. Newkirkgate Shopping Centre offers up to 90 minutes of free parking all day Monday to Sunday.

If you’re heading away from the centre of Leith towards the Royal Yacht Britannia, the Ocean Terminal boasts three car parks which are all free for up to two hours.