The incident happened as two motorbikes - a blue BMW RT1200 and a black Harley Davidson - were travelling on the Hermiston Gait roundabout near the slip road towards the Calder Road junction, at about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police said the BMW motorbike left the roadway, ending up on the grass verge. The 49-year old male rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a serious leg injury.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “We are trying to establish what has happened to cause this motorbike to leave the road and to clarify if any other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone driving in the area at the time. We would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage that may help with our collision investigation to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0827 of Wednesday, 11 August, 2021.”

