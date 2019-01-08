Woman hospitalised after two-car crash in Penicuik

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Midlothian.

Police were called to Howgate, Penicuik between the B3672 and the B7026 at 12.40pm following a collision involving a Renault Captur and a Ford Fiesta.

A woman has been treated at the scene by paramedics but her injuries and not thought to be serious.

A police cordon is currently in place on the B7026 between Howgate and Auchendinny.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 1240 hours today to attend a road traffic collision in Howgate.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

