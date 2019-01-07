Woman seriously hurt in Fife road collision

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a road collision in Fife.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 6.40pm in Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

The 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her leg after her Motorini GP125 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia car.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital where she continues to be treated. The male driver of the Skoda was uninjured.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in some very serious injuries to the motorcycle rider and we are eager to hear from other road users and members of the public who witnessed what happened, as we work to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“If you have any information you believe can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

