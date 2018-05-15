Woman verbally abused on Edinburgh to Bathgate train

Have your say

A woman was verbally abused in a sexually explicit and offensive way on train travelling from Edinburgh Waverly to Bathgate.

The incident took place on board the train between 6.20am and 6.45am on 4 May.

The man – who was travelling with another man believed to be in his twenties – then left the train at Bathgate station.

He is described as being about 20 years old, 5ft 10ins, of a slim build with fair brown hair, an unshaven face and a West Lothian accent.

He was also wearing a navy blue hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 0800 40 50 40 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.