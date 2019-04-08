Woman who was hit by a lorry and killed in Broxburn named

The woman who was hit by lorry and killed in Broxburn has been named by police.

She was Shgufta Iqbal from Broxburn.

the scene following the incident in Broxburn

The 56-year-old sustained fatal injuries after she and another female pedestrian, aged 72, were involved in a collision with a lorry in East Mains Street on Friday, April 5.

Emergency services responded to provide medical attention to the pair, but Shgufta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment to an injury to her arm and then later released.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Shgufta Iqbal at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.

"Members of the public who were on East Mains Street, Broxburn at the time and saw the incident take place, or motorists who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage are urged to contact police immediately if they have not already done so.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing inquiry should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Livingston via 101 and quote incident number 1199 of the 5th Apri.