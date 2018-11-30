You will be paying 2.8 per cent more to travel by ScotRail from January

Have your say

ScotRail passengers will pay an average extra 2.8 per cent to travel from January, the train operator announced today.

It compares to an average 3.1 per cent rise across Britain.

However, ScotRail commuters will pay more, with Anytime (peak) and season tickets going up by 3.2 per cent.

Many of the company's off-peak fares will increase by 2.2 per cent under a Scottish Government price which does not apply to other operators such as LNER and Virgin Trains.

Confirmation of the increases, which were announced in August, comes as ScotRail's punctuality hit a 12-year low.

Trains arriving within five minutes of time over the year to 10 November slipped to 87.3 per cent, the lowest since August 2006.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise fares increases are unwelcome, particularly when performance falls short of passengers and Ministerial expectations.

“The impact of on passengers has been minimised by capping increases for regulated ScotRail peak fares at the level of the retail price index (RPI), and regulated off-peak fares 1 per cent lower than inflation.

"This means, in Scotland, average fares increases are lower than England and Wales."

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “85 per cent of our revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish Government, which decides how much our customers pay.

“We are investing millions of pounds to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

The introduction of brand new electric trains, and the first of our upgraded InterCity trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities, means customers benefit from more comfortable journeys.

“The new timetable improvements in early December will deliver another milestone, and will mean faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”

