Tributes paid to ‘kind and thoughtful’ Scottish journalist Jim Morrison

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Scottish journalist after his death at the age of 64.

Jim Morrison, a former deputy editor of the Evening News, died at his home in Leith last week.

During a career spanning more than 30 years, Jim held a series of senior positions in national and local newspapers as well as in television and public relations.

An investigative reporter on the hit 1980s television series the Cook Report, he later worked as deputy editor at Central Television in Birmingham, before returning to newspapers where he began his career. He was features editor and deputy news editor at the Daily Record in Glasgow, before working as news editor and deputy editor of the Edinburgh Evening News from 2000 onwards, a period in which the paper was recognised as Scotland’s Newspaper of the Year.

Jim was a keen rugby player for many years and later ran his own video production company.

Euan McGrory, editor of the Evening News, said: “Jim was an old-fashioned news man in the best sense of those words, who taught me - and a whole raft of other young journalists who went on to hold senior positions in the industry in Scotland and London - so much about our trade.

“He was always a calming, incisive influence in the news room, and was great fun to work with when the moment allowed. He was also a kind and thoughtful man.”

He is survived by his daughter and two sons.