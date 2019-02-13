Tributes paid to tragic young roofer Nathan Craig who fell to death in Edinburgh

A young tradesman who fell to his death while working on the roof of a homeless hostel in Edinburgh has been named.

Airdrie roofer Nathan Craig was carrying out work on the historic Muirhouse Mansions homeless hostel on Tuesday when he suffered a fatal fall.

Nathan Craig died while working on the roof of Muirhouse Mansions on Tuesday.

It is understood the 21-year-old fell through a skylight at the 19th century building.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene shortly after 11am but were unable to save Mr Craig who died from his injuries.

A fundraising page has been set up by friends to create a memorial to Nathan, it has been reported.

A spokesman for the Muirhouse Mansions guesthouse was unable to comment on the incident when contacted last night.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to leave heartfelt tributes and pass on condolences to family and friends of Mr Craig.

One women, Michelle Tague, said: “He was a fantastic guy. RIP wee man xxx.”

Workers’ union Unite Scotland also paid tribute to the 21-year-old.

They wrote: “Our condolences to the friends and family of the construction worker who tragically passed away after a fall from the roof of the historic Muirhouse mansion.

“Every worker deserves to come home at night, and such a loss is felt by everyone in the construction industry.”

The union added they would like to repeat their concerns about the “lack of regulation and enforcement” in the construction industry, citing that 49% of deaths over the past 5 years have been due to falls from height.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman confirmed a full investigation in cooperation with local officers would take place in the coming weeks. The spokesman continued: “The Health and Safety Executive is aware of this incident and working alongside Police Scotland, who are currently leading enquiries.”

