Trinity primary pupils head to the hills to raise party funds

These kids are doing it for themselves by climbing 7 hills in 7 days across Edinburgh.

Primary pupils from an Edinburgh school have set themselves a tall task to fund their leavers dance.

The primary sevens set off on Hallowe’en by climbing Blackford Hill before working their way up Corstorphine Hill, Calton Hill, Castlehill, The Braids, Arthur Seat and then Craiglockhart hill last Thursday.

Natty, 11, said: “Some hills were harder than others but our main motivation was why we were doing it.”

Billie, also 11, said: “It was very tiring getting up there but once you are there the views were great.”

In an effort to further “poverty proof” the school, it was decided at the start of term that the primary seven year group would fundraise what they could in order to put on their own leavers dance and picnic at the end of the year.

Traditionally, parents would pay a fee for the school to put on the dance and end of year picnic but it was felt that this could exclude or put added pressure on to households that are more economically challenged.

Teacher Aimi Armstrong said: “It has been a great opportunity for them to explore Edinburgh, many of them hadn’t been up the hills or even heard of them.

“They have learned to be resilient as it was a very rainy day when we were out climbing Carlton Hill. The lesson of organising the trip has been useful, however, for me it is about all the informative conversations you have with the children on and during the walk. All the inquisitive questions you ask them about our city, they’ve managed to see a lot of landmarks and learned about Edinburgh as a city.

“And to be honest, the sky’s the limit for their fundraising efforts.”

Eco cups

The pupils have also designed their own eco cups to sell locally in an attempt to raise even more money.

Pupils have started research on how to make healthy snacks to capitalise on the fitness culture.

Ms Armstrong said that the children had been extremely mature in their handling of the fundraising efforts by not committing to any target. Instead they will assess what they have at the end of their efforts before deciding the best way forward.