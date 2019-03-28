Trio convicted of ‘horrifically violent’ Magdalene Drive murder

Three men have been convicted of the ‘horrifically violent’ murder of Stephen Grant at a flat in the east of Edinburgh.

Ashleigh Wallace, 27, Shaun Wallace, 19, and Patrick Herbert, 37, were found guilty of the crime following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Police rushed to the scene following the stabbing.

The 49-year-old was found with multiple injuries in the rear garden of the flat on Magdalene Drive on Sunday, July 8th last year and passed away in hospital a short time later.

Video footage sent to the Evening News at the time showed police officers and paramedics performing CPR on Mr Grant before he died.

Mr Grant’s ex-partner, Ashleigh Wallace, was in the flat with her brother Shaun Wallace and friend Patrick Herbert when Mr Grant arrived at around 6pm that evening.

A disturbance ensued inside during which time Stephen suffered ten stab wounds to his body, along with serious head and facial injuries.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, from Corstorphine CID, said: “Mr Grant was subjected to a horrifically violent and sustained attack which cost him his life.”

Inquiries showed that Shaun Wallace and Patrick Herbert carried Mr Grant out of the flat and left him in the rear garden shortly after 6.15pm, with Ashleigh Wallace leaving the address with them both a short time later at 6.32pm.

The trio attended back at the property at around 1am the following morning where they were met by officers who subsequently arrested, interviewed, and charged them with Mr Grant’s murder.

Det Insp Coutts added: “He was left for dead in the back garden by Ashleigh Wallace, her brother Shaun Wallace, and Patrick Herbert, who showed complete disregard for Stephen’s life and have shown no remorse for their actions.

“We understand that this incident was a shock to the local community and I would like to thank them, along with Stephen’s family and friends, for their assistance as our investigation was ongoing.

“Violent crime has no place in society and will not be tolerated in Edinburgh. Although nothing will bring Stephen back we hope that today’s decision will allow them some closure as they begin to move forward in their lives.”

Ashleigh Wallace, Shaun Wallace and Patrick Herbert are due to be sentenced on April 25th.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.