TripAdvisor reviewers name Edinburgh among top 20 destinations in Europe

Edinburgh has been named the second best rated destination in the UK and among the top 20 in Europe by TripAdvisor.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations reveal the world’s best-rated destinations each year, based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travellers. The Capital earned glowing praise by its visitors.

Visitors have named Edinburgh as one of the top destinations in Europe

Edinburgh is runner-up only to London in the UK rankings with Liverpool, Jersey and York making up the top five.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions at destinations and islands worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, as well as traveller booking interest on TripAdvisor.

Council Leader, Adam McVey, said: “Clearly, Edinburgh remains near the top of the UK’s ‘must-visit’ list but even more importantly, visitors say they loved their stay, rating it one of the best destinations in Europe.

“It’s fantastic that the city as a destination is receiving the recognition it deserves, and that our fantastic bars, restaurants and hotels are being rated so highly.”

Paris takes the title for European number one destination this year, followed by London, Rome, Crete and Barcelona. Edinburgh features 20th on the prestigious list and is Scotland’s only representative.

The top things to do in Edinburgh, according to TripAdvisor reviewers, includes the “superb panoramic views” from Arthur’s Seat, the “absolutely fascinating” National Museum of Scotland, and the “unique and charming” Old Town.

Meanwhile residents and visitors alike are spoilt for choice when picking somewhere to eat out.

The current top three rated by customers are “fine dining at its best” at The Table, the “delicious friendly and atmospheric” Forage & Chatter and the “stunning experience” at Aizle.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Glasgow landed sixth place in the UK top ten.

John Donnelly, chief executive of Marketing Edinburgh said: “We’re so delighted to see Edinburgh feature not once, but twice in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for destinations in both the UK and European categories. To be recognised as the best UK destination outside of London is an enormous achievement and truly cements our Capital’s stellar offering as a world class city.

“Edinburgh is bursting with a diverse selection of restaurants, bars, hotels and attractions which is why locals and visitors alike rate it so highly.

“We hope that this award inspires more travellers from around the globe to come and experience our vibrant city.”