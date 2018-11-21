Two arrested after drugs worth over £4,000 found in Musselburgh

Police have arrested two men and recovered over £4,000 worth of Class A drugs in East Lothian.

A raid was carried out at a home in Eskside West on Tuesday, 20 November, where crack cocaine worth almost £3,500 was found as well as heroin worth £750.

Other items assoicated with drug dealing were also found within the property and then men aged 61 and 39 were arrested within the property.

The pair will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital

Detective Sergeant Cameron Walker from the CIU in Musselburgh said: “These harmful Class A substances have been seized as a result of information provided to us by the public and we are extremely thankful for the continued support of our communities in helping us tackle drug crime.

“If you wish to report ongoing offences of this nature in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital