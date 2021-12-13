Two children reported missing in Dalkeith as police make urgent appeal for information

The missing girls, Lucy and Sarah Fenwick, aged 10 and 11, left their home for school on Monday morning and were last seen on Easthouses Road at around 9.50am.

Sarah is white, 5ft 3in tall, slim and has long shoulder length brown hair. She was dressed in all black wearing trainers, a jacket, an Adidas jumper and leggings with white lettering.

Lucy is white, 4ft 9in tall, slim and has long blonde hair which she was wearing down. She was dressed in a black jacket and trousers, a red school jumper and black trainers.

Police Sergeant Alistair Bruce said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sarah and Lucy and are appealing for anyone who has seen them or who is aware of their present whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 0827 of December 13.

