Two climbers killed in deadly avalanche on Ben Nevis

Have your say

Two climbers have died and two have been injured in a deadly avalanche on Ben Nevis.

An air ambulance and Coastguard helicopter have been sent to the scene on the UK’s tallest mountain.

Police confirmed two had died and two were injured.

Authorities said the avalanche had occurred in the number five gully area on the mountain.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11:50am this morning.

“Police Scotland is currently co-ordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene.

Ben Nevis - the highest mountain in the British Isles - where the avalanche has taken place. Picture: UIG via Getty Images

“No further details are available at this time”.

The Scottish Ambulance Service were alerted to the incident shortly after 12:20pm.

Three ambulances have been sent to the mountain’s peak.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 12:22 hours today to attend an incident in Ben Nevis.

“We dispatched three ambulances, a Helimed resource and our trauma team to the scene.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “absolutely tragic news”.

She tweeted: “My thoughts are very much with the bereaved and injured. And my gratitude as always for the work of our emergency services, Mountain Rescue and Coastguard.”

Ben Nevis, near Fort William in the western Highlands, is a popular destination for experienced climbers, attracting 125,000 visitors each year.

Today’s incident follows two recent fatal accidents on the mountain, which at 1,345m is the UK’s highest.

On New Year’s Day a 21-year-old German woman, who was a student at Bristol University, died after she fell from a ridge she had been climbing with three other people.

She had been hiking on what is known as the “ledge route” when she fell around 500ft.

Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from West Yorkshire, died in December after falling in the Tower Gully area.