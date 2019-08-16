Two in hospital after kitchen blaze in Edinburgh flat

Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in an Edinburgh flat last night.

Two fire engines and a height appliance were called to the ground floor property in Saughton Mains Park after the 999 call was made just before 8:20pm.

Saughton Mains Park. Pic: Google Maps

READ MORE: Child, 8, taken to hospital following 'serious' three-car collision in Dalkeith

A fire service spokeswoman said a "kitchen blaze" started after a pan of food caught fire.

She said the two occupants - a man and a woman - received oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation and were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The spokeswoman said that crews extinguished the flames by 8:41pm.