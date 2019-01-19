Two patients dead after pigeon poo infection outbreak at Glasgow hospital

Have your say

Two patients have died after contracting a fungal infection caused by pigeon droppings at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said an elderly patient died but from an unrelated cause. A child who was infected has also died but the factors contributing to the death are still being investigated.

A non-public room, thought to contain machinery, was identified as a likely source. An investigation is under way.

A NHSGGC spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the families at this distressing time.

“Due to patient confidentiality we cannot share further details of the two cases.

The organism is harmless to the vast majority of people and rarely causes disease in humans.”

NHSGGC confirmed a small number of vulnerable paediatric and adult patients are receiving medication to protect them against the airborne infection, which is a Cryptococcus species.