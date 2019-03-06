Two-year sentence for brutal chef who held former lover captive

A chef has been jailed for two years for holding his former lover captive and beating her up after she admitted cheating on him with one of her workmates.

John Hill, 32, was convicted last month of abducting the woman and detaining her against her will while he repeatedly assaulted her.

READ MORE: Jenners famous toy shop has closed for good

He was found guilty of burning her clothes and forcing her to urinate into a Pyrex jug to take a pregnancy test against her will.

READ MORE: Leith Walk slasher is nephew of jilted acid attacker

The brute, of Livingston Village, was also convicted of being in possession of two sharp kitchen knives in a public place before two locals disarmed him allowing the “hysterical” woman and her 18-month-old daughter to escape.

Hill was cleared of sexually assaulting and raping the 32-year-old during her overnight ordeal.

Judge Lady Carmichael had called for background reports and sentenced Hill yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

During the four-day trial at the High Court in Livingston, Hill’s victim – giving evidence from behind a screen – told how he swigged two bottles of Buckfast and repeatedly slapped her on the head and face. She said the attacks started after she admitted she had secretly slept with a male workmate at a hotel and in his flat.

She described how Hill called her “a dirty rat” and “a slut” as he repeatedly assaulted her and spat in her face and threatened further violence.