Two young women robbed in Edinburgh at knifepoint in space of 30 minutes

Two young women were robbed in Edinburgh at knifepoint in the space of 30 minutes in what police believe are linked incidents.

Police have launched an appeal for CCTV and information to trace two male suspects, thought to be in their late 20s or early 30s, following the attacks in the Newington and Southside areas in the early hours of this morning.

Two young women were robbed at knifepoint. Pic: Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg, of Corstorphine CID, said the incidents were “extremely frightening” for the victims and that a “thorough investigation” is underway.

The first incident happened just after 1am, when a 20-year-old woman was walking in the Sciennes House Place area. She was approached by two men, one of whom was on a pedal bike and threatened her before stealing her handbag and phone.

The suspects are both described as white and aged in their late twenties or early thirties.

The man on the bike was between 5ft 6ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, with short light coloured hair, and a straggly beard. He was wearing a dark zip-up jacket over a brighter coloured hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or information relevant to the two incidents

The second man was taller, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, and of slimmer build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with a scarf or balaclava over his face.

The men left the scene towards the Causewayside and then Mayfield Road areas.

A second incident occurred around half an hour later, at about 1.30am in Drummond Street.

A 22-year-old woman walking east towards Roxburgh Street was approached by two men, one on a grey bicycle who threatened her with a knife demanding her property.

The men made off with the woman’s bag containing a laptop towards Roxburgh Street.

The suspects are described as white men, aged in their early thirties to forties. The suspect on the bike is described as 6ft tall, slim build, with greying black short hair, unkempt facial hair and was wearing a light coloured t-shirt.

The second man was shorter, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He had dark hair and was clean shaven, wearing a light green padded jacket and black trousers.

Det Sergeant Dougal Begg said: “These have been extremely frightening incidents for the victims and a thorough investigation of the events is now underway.

“We believe that these incidents are linked and would ask any members of the public who can help us identify those involved to come forward as soon as possible.

“The areas where both incidents happened are heavily populated with residential and business premises. I’d urge anyone with private CCTV, or who may have heard a disturbance in these areas in the early hours of this morning, to get in touch with officers immediately.

“These type of incidents are thankfully rare and officers are continuing to provide the necessary support to the victims. When out walking during the hours of darkness, always stick to well-lit paths, and if possible, use busier routes. If you feel uncomfortable alone, use a pre-booked licenced taxi or walk in a larger group with friends.”

Those with information are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0364 (Sciennes House Place) or 0554 (Drummond St) of 17th March. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.