Two youths charged following Gilmerton robbery

Two youths have been charged following a robbery in Gilmerton in which a 79-year-old woman had her handbag stolen.

The elderly woman had her bag stolen in Newtoft Street on Tuesday evening and she was then assisted by members of the public, one of whom recovered the bag and its contents.

As a result of police inquiries the males, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on Friday, January 11.

Both males will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 14 with the 16-year-old being remanded in custody until this time.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: "I want to stress this incident is extremely rare for the area and we recognise the impact it had on the victim, her family and the local community. We've had high-visibility patrols within Gilmerton over the past few days.

"The public and local community, have greatly assisted us in solving this crime. Please rest assured that all forms of acquisitive crime will be robustly investigated as part of Operation Arable."