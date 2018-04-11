Uncle: ‘I still can’t believe he’s gone’ after seven-year-old dies

EMOTIONAL tributes were paid to a seven-year-old boy who collapsed at an Edinburgh bus stop and died despite frantic attempts to save him.

Heartbroken relatives posted on social media as Harris McGurk was named as the schoolboy who succumbed on Saturday in front of what was understood to be his stunned siblings and parents.

It was claimed yesterday that he fell ill while heading home from a soft play party, reported to have been in celebration of his older brother’s tenth birthday.

His parents were too distraught to comment, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services had rushed to the scene just after 5.30pm, but the youngster died later in the evening despite emergency treatment at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Constitution Street was cordoned off for three hours after the incident with a police officer on duty to redirect traffic.

The bus stop was taped off until 9pm.

Harris and his family are believed to have been heading home from a nearby soft play centre around the corner on Easter Road.

The reason for the sudden illness is not known but the death is not thought to be suspicious.

Uncle Craig Mackenzie has paid tribute on a public Facebook page, writing: “Thanks for the messages.

“It means a lot to my sister and family. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

Family friend Ann Boyd also commented on Facebook that he was “A lovely wee boy from a very loving family”.

She added: “On his brother’s birthday too.

“I haven’t been able to stop thinking of them.

“RIP wee man.”

Others also paid tribute.

Pamela Penman wrote: “Rest in paradise, wee dude. You will be missed in your classroom by all your wee friends.”

Passers-by and residents described the paramedics’ battle to save Harris by giving him CPR.

One witness, whose home overlooks the bus stop, said: “I could see an ambulance and a wee boy getting CPR. There was a man and a woman there with two younger children.

“After about 15 minutes I saw the boy get taken into the ambulance on a trolley bed and then the man cuddle the woman and the children before going in the ambulance with the wee boy. Police told the other people waiting at the bus stop to go on to the next one down the road.

“It’s such a shame for the family and so sad that the two little ones saw it.”

The family have requested privacy to let them grieve their loss.

It is understood his mother is being supported by family members and specialist police officers at home.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance at Constitution Street around 5.40pm on Saturday, April 7 after a child was taken unwell.

“The boy was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly died a short time later. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”