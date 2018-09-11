Unemployment in Scotland fell in latest quarter

Unemployment in Scotland decreased in the latest quarter, new figures show.

The number of people not in work was 113,000 between May and July, down 6,000 on the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate of people aged 16 years and over was 4.1 per cent, down 0.2 percentage points on the previous quarter but up from 3.8 per cent in the same period last year.

The unemployment rate for the UK as a whole was 4 per cent over the period.

Meanwhile the employment rate for people aged from 16 to 64 years in Scotland was 75.1 per cent for the quarter, down from 75.8 per cent in the same period last year.

The employment rate was slightly below the UK as a whole, where the rate was 75.5 per cent.

Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “I very much welcome the fact that Scotland’s unemployment rate fell over the quarter to 4.1 per cent.

“On employment for women and young people, we continue to outperform the UK with an employment rate of 71.5 per cent for women, higher than the UK rate of 71.0 per cent, and an employment rate for young people of 56.2 per cent, higher than the UK rate of 54.7 per cent.

“Compared to the UK we also have lower rates of unemployment and inactivity for women and young people.

“While these results show a very slight decrease in employment, comparing these figures against historical trends shows Scotland’s economy and jobs market remains strong despite the continued challenges facing our economy as a result of Brexit uncertainty.”