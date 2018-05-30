Upmarket Chinese dining chain to open first Scottish restaurant in Edinburgh

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Tattu will open its first Scottish venue in Edinburgh as part of an £85 million regeneration.

Property investor, developer and operator, Chris Stewart Group (CSG) has secured the award-winning Tattu, as the newest tenant for its £85m regeneration project in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Tattu has agreed a 20 year lease for space (4,680 sq ft) across the ground and basement levels of The Mint Building, which makes up one half of The Registers, a mixed-use development on the south-east corner of St Andrew Square.

With plans to open in late spring 2019, this will be Tattu’s first restaurant in Scotland and fourth site in total. It also operates in Manchester and Leeds and will open a third restaurant in Birmingham later this year.

Stephen Denham, for CSG, said: “Edinburgh has nothing like Tattu and so we are delighted to have attracted the restaurant to The Registers. Its premium Chinese cuisine and approach to interior design, using beautiful natural materials and different art forms to celebrate eastern culture, makes this restaurant unique and a great fit for the style and quality we want to achieve for the development.”

Adam Jones, managing director of Tattu Restaurants, said: “Completing on our fourth site marks the start of an exciting period of growth for Tattu. Location is key for us, and as an independent business we have made a point of being rigorous in our approach to site location to ensure that each restaurant offers guests an entirely unique design aesthetic and dining experience.

“As soon as we saw the space within The Registers’ Mint Building, overlooking the three cherry blossom trees on Register Place, we took it as a sign that it was made for Tattu.

“Edinburgh is a fascinating city steeped in heritage and culture with a thriving dining scene that’s attracting some of the most exciting operators in the UK. The wonderful blend between the new and the traditional has a great synergy with our brand ethos. We are honoured to be a part of this prestigious development and look forward to sharing more positive news on the site’s progression in the near future.”