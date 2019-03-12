Urgent appeal to trace missing 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s in Edinburgh

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace an 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease who is missing from the north of Edinburgh.

Donald MacLeod was last seen leaving Glenogle Road leisure centre at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, March 12.

He has failed to return home or make contact with anyone since and officers are eager to trace him.

Donald lives with Alzheimer’s and is known to frequently visit the Botanical Gardens, Inverleith Park, Bonnington and Blackford areas of the city.

He has access to a bus pass and may be looking to use the number 23 and 27 Lothian bus services.

Donald is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with greying brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, red jumper, beige trousers, dark shoes and was carrying a dark blue/navy backpack.

Anyone who has seen Donald should contact police as soon as possible.

Sergeant David Stupart from Drylaw Police Station said: “Donald is physically very active but as the passage of time increases we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“I’d ask anyone who may have seen Donald on foot, or using a bus, around the city, since lunchtime today, to contact us at their earliest opportunity.

“Equally anyone who may have information that can help us trace his current whereabouts is asked to get in touch immediately.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1422 of 12 March.

