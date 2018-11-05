Urgent appeal to trace missing Edinburgh teen last seen wearing pyjamas

Have your say

An urgent appeal has been issued to trace a teenage girl from Edinburgh who has been reported missing for the second time this year.

Mia Ramsay, 15, was last seen in Old Dalkeith Road at 7.40pm on Friday, 2 November.

She has not returned to her home in Howdenhall since and concern is growing for her welfare.

Mia is described as white with a slim build. She is around 5ft 6” in height with long brown hair with blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas, trainers and a black puffa style jacket with a fur hood.

Mia is known to frequent the Meadows and the Lochend/Craigentinny areas of Edinburgh.

Those with information can contact officers at Howdenhall Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 4131 of November 2.

