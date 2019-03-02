US federal agents on hunt for Scottish man who ‘faked own death’ in California

US federal agents are on the hunt for a Scottish man believed to have faked his own death at a California beach.

It was feared Kim Gordon, a street trader known for selling jewellery in the Highlands, had drowned after last being seen at Carmel Beach, California on Monday.

After a three-day search, local investigators say they now believe Gordon, also known as Kim Avis, faked his own death and have issued a public appeal in a bid to snare him.

It is understood Gordon, described as being in his fifties, recently flew to California with his 17-year-old son who has since returned to Scotland.

Police confirmed Gordon is due in court in Scotland on 11 March on a separate matter.

US investigators became suspicious after questioning Gordon’s teenage son, who was inconsistent with his answers over why the pair had travelled to Monterey County.

Commander John Thornburg of Monterey County Sheriff’s Department said agents were now on the hunt for Gordon.

Speaking to TV station KSBW Action News 8, Commander Thornburg said: “They’re looking for this individual. It’s their speciality, they’re very good at it.”

“We can’t show how they got here,” Commander Thornburg added. “Facts don’t start to match up, more questions start to get asked and that’s how this really started to fall apart for them.”