Vandals torch £16,000 kiddies’ train at Saughton play park

Police are on the hunt for eyewitnesses after a play park in Saughton was torched by vandals, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Between Sunday 25 November and Wednesday 28 November the newly installed wooden train unit within Saughton Park was set alight.

Approximately £4,000 worth of damage has been caused and officers say inquiries are underway to identify those responsible.

Inspector Scott Richardson from Wester Hailes Police Station said: “This play park recently underwent significant renovation and the wooden train unit, which is a key feature of the new installations, is worth over £16,000.

“The damage caused will result in the park being out of use to the local community while repairs are made and we are keen to identify those responsible for this needless act of destruction.

“If you believe you can assist with our ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran, said: “This kind of a behaviour is completely unacceptable and it’s a real shame that someone has chosen to do such damage to this fantastic play park, which was made possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers, along with the Saughton Park Project.

“This scheme aims to provide a welcoming and enjoyable space for the community but as a result of vandalism children will be deprived of newly-installed, accessible play equipment. I would encourage anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Police.”

Those with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1862 of the 4th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital