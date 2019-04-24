Vegan feast at Edinburgh's Gardener's Cottage

Have your say

Celebrating all things plant-based, the chefs at the Royal Terrace Gardens will harvest the best of their own garden for a one-off "from root to leaf" menu.

On Thursday, May 2, The Gardener’s Cottage will host an evening of plant-powered dining featuring a tasting menu of lovingly-grown and carefully-nurtured ingredients from their own garden.

Gardener's Cottage, Royal Terrace Gardens.

The 5-course menu, priced at £50 with £30 extra for matched wines, will harness the best of what nature has to offer, with plants and herbs at the heart of each concoction.

Dishes include aubergine, cumin, wild rice, sweet cicely; fennel, apple, Alexander and seaweed; spelt grain, spring peas, asparagus, lovage and lemon, sesame and rhubarb.

Diners can expect an exciting evening of vibrantly colourful dishes inspired by the fruits, vegetables and herbs grown a few feet from the kitchen.

To reserve a table email eat@thegardenerscottage.co or visit the website www.thegardenerscottage.co