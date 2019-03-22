VIDEO: Baby rhino craned into new home at Edinburgh Zoo after 1000 mile journey

Have your say

HELPING a friend move house can be stressful for both parties although being thick-skinned can help.

But when that pal can weigh-in at more than 300-stone, charges at up to 40mph and has a horn, you tend to go the extra mile to make them comfortable.

A rhino was craned into his new home at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Edinburgh Zoo following a one thousand mile journey from Germany.

Sanjay, a two-year-old greater one-horned rhinoceros, arrived at his new home of Edinburgh Zoo on Wednesday evening.

The youngster was flown the 1,000 miles from his former home in Nuremberg Zoo in Germany.

Sanjay was lifted by crane into his new pen at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s attraction.

Once settled into his new surroundings, Sanjay will be introduced to fellow youngster Qabid.

Rhino species across the world are under increasing threat of extinction as a result of poaching and habitat loss.

Also known as the Indian rhinoceros, farming and hunting have massively reduced their grassland habitat with 2,575 mature individuals left in the wild in 2008.

Edinburgh Zoo cares for juvenile male rhinos until they are old enough to be paired with a mate in the European breeding programme.