Video: Edinburgh delivery driver carelessly throws parcels into van

A delivery driver smiled and laughed when an apprentice joiner and his boss told him off for carelessly throwing parcels into the back of a van.

Ryan Shaw filmed the Hermes delivery driver chucking the boxes aimlessly into the back of a vehicle on Elm Row.

A delivery driver throws parcels into the van. Pic: Still from video by Ryan Shaw

The video, which has been shared about 16,000 views on Facebook, had drawn plenty of angry reaction.

Mr Shaw, 18, said: "Most people are saying it's disgraceful and that he shouldn't be working like that.

"I would not be happy if any of these were my mine.

"When we drove off we said to him it was disgraceful but he just smiled and laughed it off."

A Hermes spokesman said: “This behaviour is not acceptable and we will be speaking to the person involved."

The incident took place last Friday.