VIDEO: Edinburgh elderly residents take first ‘trishaw’ trip to care home

The sight of elderly Edinburgh residents enjoying a spin on three wheels could soon become commonplace – thanks to the delivery of a new form of transport to Inch View Care Home.

Decorated with streamers and balloons, Edinburgh’s first care home ‘trishaw’ arrived in style yesterday at the assisted living facility where the vehicle was greeted by excited staff, volunteers and residents.

The residents on the trishaw. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The rickshaw-style device can comfortably seat two residents at a time and will be driven by volunteer cyclists, who plan to pedal willing residents through Inch Park.

The three-wheeled initiative has been funded by donations, Cycle Without Age and National Lottery Funding following a campaign by the Inch View Care Home itself.