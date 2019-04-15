VIDEO: Edinburgh Zoo’s penguin webcam gets new zoom feature

A zoom feature on Edinburgh Zoo’s penguin webcam has gone live today.

The cameras were updated a few weeks ago but this morning is the first time the new feature has been used.

The new zoom feature will let people get up close to the penguins on the webcam. Pic: RZSS

The penguin breeding season is always very popular with RZSS members and visitors, and the zoom on the camera means they can get closer to the action as eggs are laid - and hopefully chicks will hatch later in the year.

There have been more than 2,000 views on the website so far today and 79,000 since the updated camera went live on March 19th.

To view the webcam visit here.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.