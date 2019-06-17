VIDEO: Extinction Rebellion protesters march down Royal Mile over Climate Bill

Video footage has emerged of about 100 protesters taking part in a march down the Royal Mile over the new Climate Bill in Scotland.

Campaigners have set up a campsite in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament - The Holyrood Rebel Camp - and plan to remain there for the next five days.

Protesters during the march between Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

READ MORE: Holyrood Rebel Camp set up outside Scottish Parliament for five day climate protest

READ MORE: Police helicopter keeps watch on Extinction Rebellion in Edinburgh

The protest, organised by Extinction Rebellion Scotland, will see "non-violent direct action" in Edinburgh with various workshops and events taking place for those on the Holyrood site.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland say they want the government to do more to "combat the climate crisis and ecological breakdown" by bringing in a Bill that includes a net zero emissions target by 2025, instead of the current 2045 recommendation.

The protesters marched down the Royal Mile. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

They also want a Climate Citizens' Assembly to be created to oversee the changes necessary to mitigate against climate change and enable to transition to a "just, carbon-free society."

READ MORE: Disruption expected in Edinburgh during 5-day Extinction Rebellion Scotland protest

One of the events taking place this week was a march this morning between Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood, labelled by organisers as a 'parade of life' for people to dress as animals and in bright colours.

Many could be seen holding placards with messages such as "choose life," "our future has been sold" and "don't delay - climate citizens' assembly now."

Many of the protesters dressed up as animals. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The Holyrood Rebel Camp will be Extinction Rebellion Scotland's biggest gathering ever, with protesters from across the UK set to occupy the space outside of Scottish Parliament.

The Climate Bill itself is due to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday, June 18. In the morning, protesters plan to form a 'human chain' around the building.